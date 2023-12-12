Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,530,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085,642 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Charles Schwab worth $313,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065,988. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.