Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NIKE worth $357,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $104.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

