Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,234,443 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234,443 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mondelez International worth $315,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,169. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

