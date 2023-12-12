Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 202,954 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 202,954 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of McDonald’s worth $817,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 955,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $309,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.91. 552,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.