Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 283,401 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283,401 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Humana worth $233,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.26. The stock had a trading volume of 463,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,851. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.62. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.16.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

