Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 43,798 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.95% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $417,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

