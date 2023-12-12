Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 848,325 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 848,325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Salesforce worth $514,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 867,297 shares of company stock worth $194,015,410. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $255.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,485. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $215.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

