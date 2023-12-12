Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272,861 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Vulcan Materials worth $205,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.69. 165,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,799. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.66.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

