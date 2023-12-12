Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 2,221 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 948,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,698,438.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $144,540.32.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 54,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

