Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Financial Contrast

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lenovo Group and Nano Dimension, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lenovo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A $0.09 13.43 Nano Dimension $43.63 million 11.01 -$227.42 million ($0.55) -4.11

This table compares Lenovo Group and Nano Dimension’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lenovo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenovo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Lenovo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lenovo Group and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A Nano Dimension -261.60% -12.60% -12.06%

Summary

Lenovo Group beats Nano Dimension on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. In addition, it provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. Further, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Additionally, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Furthermore, the company distributes smartphone, tablet, server, and storage. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company offers software to provide engineers with the tools to bring precision and electrical parts from design-to-manufacturing, as well as sells various materials that are developed in-house. Nano Dimension Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

