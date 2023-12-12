LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 456,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 748,503 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $496,389.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,836,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,646,555.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,561. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,587,000 after buying an additional 1,758,427 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,879,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $28,140,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.