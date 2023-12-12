LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.0 million-$226.0 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeVantage

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. 39,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $86.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.74.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darwin Lewis bought 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,491.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.