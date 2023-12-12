Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

