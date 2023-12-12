Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Down 0.7%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

Logansport Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Logansport Financial’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

