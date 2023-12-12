Louise Beardmore Acquires 17 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £186.83 ($234.53).

On Wednesday, October 11th, Louise Beardmore acquired 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 972 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £174.96 ($219.63).

Shares of LON UU traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,107.50 ($13.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,330,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22,150.00, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 16.59 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($16.44) to GBX 1,290 ($16.19) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

