Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)'s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 12,661,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 31,811,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Lucid Group Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

