Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $495.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $455.00 to $495.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $481.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $507.44. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

