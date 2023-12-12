Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.03. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.369898 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.43%.

About Lundin Gold

)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

