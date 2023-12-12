LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on January 2nd

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LUXHP opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
