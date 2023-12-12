M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 60,394 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,394 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $193.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,131,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,337,277. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.