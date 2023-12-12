Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $20.77

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $20.18. Macy’s shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 4,152,233 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

Macy’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

