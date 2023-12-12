Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 19,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,101. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.