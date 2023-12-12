Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Position Lifted by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $3,439,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 105.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 99.6% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 27,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,452. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

