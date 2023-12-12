Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Holdings Cut by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSGS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average of $180.70. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $158.55 and a 1 year high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.