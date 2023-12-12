Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Magellan Aerospace stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.40. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.72. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The stock has a market cap of C$423.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of C$213.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6640827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Further Reading

