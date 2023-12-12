Magellan Aerospace Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

MAL traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.72. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of C$213.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6640827 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Featured Articles

