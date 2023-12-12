MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $84,983,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 956,683 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,932,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

