Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

