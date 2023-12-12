Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 1.1%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €9.58 ($10.30) and last traded at €9.69 ($10.42). 5,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.80 ($10.54).

Manz Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.88.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment provides production solutions lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and systems, as well as capacitors.

