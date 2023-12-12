Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 4.9% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.08% of Markel Group worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Markel Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Markel Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,066,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,480.00.

NYSE:MKL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,401.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,781. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,423.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,426.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

