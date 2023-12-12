MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Up 3.2%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 23,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 127,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

MKTW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,963,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,745 shares of company stock valued at $271,785 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 211.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 183,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

