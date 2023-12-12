Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Lessened by Politan Capital Management LP

Politan Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,713,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for 46.0% of Politan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Politan Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Masimo worth $775,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 142.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 36.6% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.8% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 24,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $102.71. 31,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.