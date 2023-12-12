Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $108.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

