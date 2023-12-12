Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,145 shares during the quarter. Masonite International makes up about 6.6% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Masonite International worth $72,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Masonite International by 421.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

