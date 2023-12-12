Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $53.79

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.79, but opened at $52.49. Matador Resources shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 104,466 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 299,708 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

