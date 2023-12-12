Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,683,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 5,991,818 shares.The stock last traded at $82.75 and had previously closed at $82.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,554,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,491,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

