Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Lifted by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.56% of Materion worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,753. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

