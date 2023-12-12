Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.60

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 63577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Further Reading

