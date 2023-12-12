Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down to $18.91

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $18.51. Mattel shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 566,102 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Mattel Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Mattel by 30.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

