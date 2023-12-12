MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 472,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 466,345 shares.The stock last traded at $13.62 and had previously closed at $13.80.

MBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised MBIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The firm has a market cap of $696.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MBIA by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

