McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $463.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.79. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

