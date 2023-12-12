Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Shares Down 3.6%

Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Medbright Ai Invts Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Medbright Ai Invts

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

