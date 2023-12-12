Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.60 ($1.72) and last traded at €1.55 ($1.66). Approximately 7,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.51 ($1.62).

Medigene Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 4.74.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

Further Reading

