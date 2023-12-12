Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Medtronic worth $570,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,346,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $21,109,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 502.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,310,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,172,646,000 after acquiring an additional 518,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. 1,294,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,975. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

