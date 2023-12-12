Merchants Bancorp (MBINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

