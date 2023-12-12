Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.