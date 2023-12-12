Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Increased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 69,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.01. 963,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.