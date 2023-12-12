Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

MCY opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

