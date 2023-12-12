Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 1st

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU remained flat at $19.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

