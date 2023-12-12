Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHGU remained flat at $19.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Hospitality Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

